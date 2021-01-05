World
US hits Iran with fresh sanctions in final weeks of Trump presidency
- Continuing to increase pressure on Tehran in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.
- Washington blacklisted more than a dozen entities and one person.
05 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting the steel sector on Tuesday, according to the Treasury Department's website, continuing to increase pressure on Tehran in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.
Washington blacklisted more than a dozen entities and one person, according to the website.
