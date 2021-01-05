ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Pakistan wants unity, stability of Islamic world to amicably address confronting issues: Ashrafi

  • He stressed ensuring effective role of OIC was need of the hour to resolve the issues.
APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi Tuesday said Pakistan wants unity and stability of Islamic world to address all confronting issues of Muslim world amicably through dialogues.

Talking to media, he said that all the prevailing issues and challenges of Muslim world could be settled through unity and stability of Islamic world as it required desperate need for unity and reconciliation to address the issues of Kashmir and Palestine and to make an end to foreign interference in internal issues of Islamic world.

He stressed ensuring effective role of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was need of the hour to resolve the issues.

Pakistan aims unity and stability of Muslim world and OIC should be made more effective and imperative to address confronting issues of Islamic world.

He expressed the hope that all the confronting issues of Islamic world would be addressed amicably through dialogues and peaceful talks.

Responding to a question, he said reconciliatory process has been started in Gulf countries with efforts of Ameer-e-Kuwait to address the confronting issues and in this regard, positive response from the leadership of Qatar and Saudi Arabia was very welcoming and encouraging.

Pakistan endorses reconciliation process among Gulf countries and role of Ameer-e-Kuwait and Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz in this regard was very laudable and welcoming.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, said that Ameer-e-Kuwait and Saudi Crown Prince Ameer Muhammad bin Salman have strengthened Islamic Ummah and Arab world for moving towards reconciliatory process to address issues.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that coordination and consultation should also be made with Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Ameer-e-Kuwait to resolve confronting issues of Islamic world.

Ashrafi said that a forum was being established on informal level between leading personalities of Pakistan and Arab countries to improve and strengthen ties between Pakistan and Arab Islamic Countries.

Pakistan wants unity, stability of Islamic world to amicably address confronting issues: Ashrafi

