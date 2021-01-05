Sri Lankan shares end at more than 5-year high on consumer staples boost

Sri Lankan shares closed at a more than five-year high on Tuesday, recording gains for a sixth straight session, as a rally in consumer staples and industrial stocks boosted the benchmark index.

The CSE All Share Index ended up 1.22% at 6,978.86, its highest closing level since early November 2015.

The index gained 10.5% in 2020, its best performance since 2014.

Trading volume on the index rose to 434.67 million on Tuesday from 380.20 million in the previous session.

Cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC and Browns Investments Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, ending 3.5% and 6.25% higher, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 369.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.97 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 187.50 against the US dollar as of 1144 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

Equity market turnover was about 6.2 billion rupees, exchange data showed.