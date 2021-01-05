ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Greek private sector bank deposits rise for 10th month in November

  • Business and household deposits increased to 158.7 billion euros ($194.93 billion) from 155.7 billion in October.
  • Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

ATHENS: Greek private sector bank deposits rose in November for the tenth month in a row, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Business and household deposits increased to 158.7 billion euros ($194.93 billion) from 155.7 billion in October, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August 2018 and now relies on bond markets to refinance its debt.

