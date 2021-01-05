AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia's naphtha soars to over one year high

Reuters 05 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia's naphtha crack climbed for a sixth consecutive session on Thursday, surging to its strongest level in more than a year, buoyed by firmer petrochemicals demand and expectations for tighter supplies in the near term.

The naphtha crack jumped to $102.33 per tonne on Thursday, its strongest since Dec. 13, 2019. The crack, which has gained 19% in the past week, was at $91.50 a tonne on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Asia's gasoline crack rose to a near three-month high of $3.56 per barrel on Thursday, the last trading day of this year. It was at $3.01 per barrel a day earlier.

Despite an improvement in road fuel demand in recent weeks, market watchers remain concerned that further recovery in gasoline consumption might take a hit as several countries have reimposed mobility restrictions to contain a new mutant variant of the coronavirus.

Fuel consumption in 2021 will be driven by COVID-19 vaccines and their impact on overall economic recovery, analysts said.

The gasoline crack in Singapore has averaged $1.70 per barrel this year, compared with an average of $5.32 per barrel last year.

Singapore's light distillate inventories rose 3% to 13.9 million barrels in the week to Dec. 30, according to Enterprise Singapore data.

Weekly Singapore light distillate inventories have averaged about 14.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.

US gasoline stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 25, the US Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. This compares with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel rise.

Asia's naphtha soars to over one year high

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Dealing with known gas supply-demand position PD gets the flak for 'poor planning'

Phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from 18th

Notices given under AMLA: Jewellers, others must get registered with DNFBPs

CDWP agrees on KTP through PSDP, PPP mode of financing

Saudi Arabia to open airspace, borders to Qatar: Kuwait

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.