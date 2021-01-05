Hyderabad police recover missing girl from Lyari

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police has recovered a girl, resident of Latifabad, who mysteriously went missing on November 26, 2020, from Lyari area of Karachi.

The SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Sheikh addressing at the press conference at Sakhi Pir police station informed that a girl named Saba went missing from Latifabad on November 26, 2020 has been recovered from Lyari, Karachi.

He said that Saba told the police in her statement that she had friendship with a young man named Mansoor on the internet and she fell in love with him and went to Karachi to meet Mansoor. While in Karachi Saba suspected that Mansoor's intention was not right and she managed to escape from his house and took refuge in another house, where Ismail, the head of the household, married with her with the approval of his first wife.

The SSP said that raids were being conducted out by the police to arrest Mansoor and information was obtained from the boys with whom the abducted girl had contacts and they were also being interrogated while Muhammad Shariq Siddique was arrested from Karachi.

The SSP said that the rescued girl will be produced before the court where after recording her statement will be shifted on the order of the court accordingly.

