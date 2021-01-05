AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA speaker for equipping education sector with modern facilities

  • The speaker directed the Special Assistant to link up all the provincial educational institutes with the relevant institutions of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser on Monday underscored the need for equipping education sector with modern facilities to bring real change in the society.

The educational system by imparting technical education could lead the country on path to progress and prosperity, Asad Qaiser said in a meeting with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KPK for Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash.

The Special Assistant apprised Asad Qaiser about the steps taken for the promotion of higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The speaker directed the Special Assistant to link up all the provincial educational institutes with the relevant institutions of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said a comprehensive plan be devised to spend one billion dollars allocated for the education sector under CPEC specially on provision of educational infrastructure and facilities.

He said that new programs for the youth should be initiated as per the demand of the market.

The CPEC would create immense employment opportunities in the province, the Speaker remarked.

He said that the provincial government should formulate flagship programs for educated youth, adding that the agreements should be signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chinese universities for the promotion of technical education.

Kamran Bangash appreciated the Speaker’s spirit for promoting education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and equipping educational institutions with modern facilities.

He said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the education sector had been included in the CPEC project with the cooperation of China to modernize educational institutions across the province.

He said that like the rest of the country, tuition fees of poor and needy students was being met in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Ehsas Emergency Program.

The time was not far when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have a prominent position in the field of education, Bangash observed.

Asad Qaiser Khyber pakhtunkhwa CPEC Kamran Bangash Prime Minister Imran Khan Ehsas Emergency Program

NA speaker for equipping education sector with modern facilities

Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters