NA speaker for equipping education sector with modern facilities

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser on Monday underscored the need for equipping education sector with modern facilities to bring real change in the society.

The educational system by imparting technical education could lead the country on path to progress and prosperity, Asad Qaiser said in a meeting with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KPK for Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash.

The Special Assistant apprised Asad Qaiser about the steps taken for the promotion of higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The speaker directed the Special Assistant to link up all the provincial educational institutes with the relevant institutions of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said a comprehensive plan be devised to spend one billion dollars allocated for the education sector under CPEC specially on provision of educational infrastructure and facilities.

He said that new programs for the youth should be initiated as per the demand of the market.

The CPEC would create immense employment opportunities in the province, the Speaker remarked.

He said that the provincial government should formulate flagship programs for educated youth, adding that the agreements should be signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chinese universities for the promotion of technical education.

Kamran Bangash appreciated the Speaker’s spirit for promoting education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and equipping educational institutions with modern facilities.

He said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the education sector had been included in the CPEC project with the cooperation of China to modernize educational institutions across the province.

He said that like the rest of the country, tuition fees of poor and needy students was being met in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Ehsas Emergency Program.

The time was not far when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have a prominent position in the field of education, Bangash observed.