AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NBFC sector increases by 23.86pc: Report

  • According to the Annual Report, total size of the mutual fund industry on June 30, 2020 stood at Rs 802.15 billion.
APP 04 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The assets of Non-Banking and Financial Company (NBFC) sector increased by 23.86 percent to Rs 1,412.42 billion during the financial year 2019-20 as compared to Rs 1,140.36 billion last fiscal year.

According to the Annual Report issued by Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), total size of the mutual fund industry on June 30, 2020 stood at Rs 802.15 billion.

"As of June 30, 2020, Money Market funds dominated the AUMs of the mutual fund industry with the largest share of 41.16%, while Income funds held the second largest industry share i.e. 24.76%, followed by Equity funds with industry share of 23.28%", the report added.

To foster growth of the mutual fund industry and promote ease of doing business, the SECP instituted several regulatory reforms in the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations, 2008 (NBFC Regulations, 2008).

Relief extended to the Asset Management Companies, pursuant to Policy Board direction, was a major step to significantly reduce the SECP’s annual monitoring fee for mutual funds with a view to improve investor returns and allow the Asset Management Companies to spend more on marketing and awareness activities.

The report said fee has been reduced to 0.02 percent effective from July 1, 2019. Further, the NBFC formation, licensing and registration fee for notified entities was also reduced to encourage development of the financial sector.

Moreover, following steps were taken during the year to develop the mutual fund industry and protect its investors.

Reduced operational burden and documentation requirements to streamline the approval process of constitutive documents.

Enhanced investment limits in a collective investment scheme (CIS) by a pension fund through amendments to Employees Contributory Funds Regulations, 2018 to boost growth.

Permitted CIS to participate in Securities Lending & Borrowing (SLB) Market to enhance liquidity.

Required disclosure of consolidated data relating to costs and returns associated with mutual funds to be made available on MUFAP’s website to enhance comparability and help investors’ informed investment decision making.

Implemented investors’ suitability assessment keeping in view the risk classification of the CIS and investment plans to ensure making of an informed investment decision.

Furthermore, the launch of first ever Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in Pakistan remained a major milestone that was achieved during the year.

The Commission, to promote and reduce the cost burden for launch of ETFs, allowed relaxations to the newly launched funds and slashed registration fee to 25 percent for first five ETFs.

The NCCPL also waived the requirement of security deposits. The first two ETFs namely UBL Pakistan Enterprise and NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF were launched on March 24, 2020.

SECP NBFC

NBFC sector increases by 23.86pc: Report

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters