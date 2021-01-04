AVN 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-6.47%)
BOP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
CHCC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.60 (-5.15%)
DCL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.86%)
DGKC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-3.98%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.25%)
FCCL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.72%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.91%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.76%)
HUBC 89.62 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.1%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
JSCL 30.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-7.88%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-5%)
OGDC 114.07 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (4.68%)
PAEL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.31%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.43%)
PIOC 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-4.67%)
POWER 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.83%)
PPL 102.00 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.66%)
PSO 245.50 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (6.08%)
SNGP 49.51 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (6.93%)
STPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-6.39%)
TRG 86.08 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-6.93%)
UNITY 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 30.13 (0.64%)
BR30 24,271 Increased By ▲ 346.4 (1.45%)
KSE100 44,718 Increased By ▲ 283.25 (0.64%)
KSE30 18,774 Increased By ▲ 190.42 (1.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares fall as PM Suga considers state of emergency for Tokyo

  • The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd up 2.26%, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp rising 1.95%.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Monday after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures to contain a spike in local coronavirus infections.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.63% to 27,268.38 by 0205 GMT in its first trading session of 2021, on course for the biggest daily decline in two weeks. The broader Topix fell 0.74% to 1,791.10.

Shares of airlines, transport companies, and retailers fell on fears that travel restrictions and shorter business hours will curb consumer spending and hurt the services sector.

Japanese shares rallied in the final days of last year to a 30-year high due to hopes that the approval of coronavirus vaccines would ramp up the global economy's recovery from the pandemic, but a record number of cases in Tokyo and surrounding cities has caused investors to temper their optimism.

"There could be a small correction to 26,000 or 25,500," said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management.

"Companies related to services are getting hurt, but manufacturers focused on overseas demand should continue to do well."

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Central Japan Railway Co down 3.12%, followed by Tokio Marine Holdings Inc losing 1.94%.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd up 2.26%, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp rising 1.95%.

Suga on Monday reiterated a request for some businesses to close early, but on the positive side he said the rollout of vaccinations could start as soon as February-end.

There were 23 advancers on the Nikkei index against 200 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.48 billion, compared with the average of 1.2 billion in the past 30 days.

Japanese shares Nikkei Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Kiyoshi Ishigane Nikkei 225 Index rose Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Tokio Marine Holdings Inc

Japanese shares fall as PM Suga considers state of emergency for Tokyo

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds

Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters