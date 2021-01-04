AVN 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.55%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
CHCC 139.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.45 (-5.72%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.41%)
DGKC 111.88 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-4.43%)
EFERT 63.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.42%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.25%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.17%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.14%)
HASCOL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
HBL 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.37%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
JSCL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-8.9%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.36%)
MLCF 43.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-5.41%)
OGDC 113.52 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.18%)
PAEL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.36%)
PIOC 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-5.68%)
POWER 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
PPL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 5.06 (5.24%)
PSO 243.00 Increased By ▲ 11.56 (4.99%)
SNGP 49.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.83%)
STPL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.59%)
TRG 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -6.85 (-7.41%)
UNITY 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-5.42%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By ▲ 19.98 (0.42%)
BR30 24,167 Increased By ▲ 242.67 (1.01%)
KSE100 44,636 Increased By ▲ 201.25 (0.45%)
KSE30 18,738 Increased By ▲ 154.32 (0.83%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Average Dubai crude oil price rises to 10-mth-high in December

  • Saudi Aramco changed the benchmark for setting its official selling prices to Asia starting from October 2018 to the average of Platts Dubai and DME Oman crude futures.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Middle East crude benchmark Dubai, as quoted by price-reporting agency S&P Global Platts, rose for a second straight month in December to an average of $49.815 a barrel, the highest since February, two market participants said on Monday.

The monthly averages for December for Dubai and Oman as quoted by Platts are indicated in the table. Middle East producers set their monthly official selling prices (OSPs) at premiums or discount to these averages.

Saudi Aramco changed the benchmark for setting its official selling prices to Asia starting from October 2018 to the average of Platts Dubai and DME Oman crude futures.

Oman Oil Dubai Middle East crude

Average Dubai crude oil price rises to 10-mth-high in December

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds

Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters