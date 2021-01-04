Renowned pathologist Dr Farooq dies of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Another doctor on Sunday succumbed to deadly novel coronavirus in Islamabad after days of battling for his life on the ventilator.

The deceased, Dr. Umar Farooq was the former head of the Pathology Department at the KRL Hospital in Islamabad. He had been undergoing treatment for the virus at a private hospital in Islamabad.

Dr Umar Farooq, a senior pathologist was on the ventilator for the last few days and passed away today. He had tested positive for coronavirus on December 8, 2020.—NNI