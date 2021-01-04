AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Osama Satti’s murder case : Five policemen granted 3-day physical remand

Recorder Report Updated 04 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Civil Judge cum Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan on Sunday handed over five policemen arrested in Osama Satti’s murder case to the police on a three-day physical remand.

On Sunday, police personnel of Ramna Police Station presented the five accused before the judge on duty and sought five-day physical remand. The court, however, approved a three-day physical remand of the accused.

Ramna Police Station has registered a case against the five accused personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for firing and killing Osama Satti, a 22-year old student, on Srinagar Highway on Saturday.

Social society activists and students demonstrated for the second consecutive day on Sunday in front of National Press Club against the murder of the student. They were holding placards and chanting slogans against the incident and also demanding strict action against the personnel involved in the murder the student.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

