Captive power units: HCCI voices concern over non-supply of gas

HYDERABAD: The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Fahad Hussain Shaikh expressed his concern over the decision of non-supply of gas to captive power units. He said that the decision would destroy the country’s industrial sector.

He said that industries had already suffered financial losses due to Covid-19 pandemic and now the decision of non supply of gas would compel industrialists to stop manufacturing. Fahad Shaikh said that in order to enhance country’s economy federal and provincial governments had ensured to provide maximum incentives to the industrial sector, but this decision would adversely affect economic growth.

He said that HCCI appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Energy and Power Omer Ayub Khan to take immediate notice of the gas shutdown of captive power units and direct the top management of Sui Southern Gas to restore the supply of gas without further delay so that industrial growth of the country could be maintained.

He said that since the industrial production got affected, the industrialists were facing difficulties in meeting the export orders while unemployment was also increasing. Government should resolve the problems of industrialists, he demanded.

