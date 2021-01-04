AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Jan 04, 2021
Pakistan

Covid-19 claims 17 more lives, infects 961 others in Sindh

Recorder Report Updated 04 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 17 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,611 and 961 new cases emerged when 11473 samples were tested.

A statement issued here from CM house on Sunday, he said that seventeen more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,611 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. Shah said that 11473 samples were tested which diagnosed 961 cases that constituted 8.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,397,783 tests have been conducted against which 218,597 cases were detected, of them 90.3 percent or 197,430 patients have recovered, including 753 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,556 patients were under treatment; of them 16756 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 788 in different hospital. He added that the condition of 704 patients was stated to be critical, including 74 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 961 new cases, 791 have been detected from Karachi, including 256 from South, 251 east, 94 Korangi, 92 Central, Malir and West 49 each. Hyderabad has 25 cases, Kamber 15, Larkana 14, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirbad 12 each, Khairpur and Sujawal 11 each, Thatta 7, Jamshoro 6, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 5 each, Badin and Jacobabad 4 each, Matiyari and Sukkur 3 each, Tando Allayar, Nausheroferoz and Sanghar 2 each and Kashmor 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

