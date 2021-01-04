AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moscow metro hires first women train drivers

AFP Updated 04 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: The Moscow metro said Sunday it had hired female drivers for the first time in its recent history, following recent changes in controversial Russian legislation prohibiting women from many professions.

The Russian capital’s transport system, which oversees the sprawling metro system, said in a statement that “the first female electric train drivers in modern history started working for the Moscow metro.”

Built in the Soviet era as a Communist showpiece, the metro’s trains were historically operated by men because the work was listed on the government’s register of jobs deemed harmful for women’s health.

The ban on access for women to many professions was widely criticised and a labour ministry decree in September last year cut the number of exclusively male professions from 456 to around 100.

The justification that driving metro trains was dangerous because it meant being underground for long periods came under fire because the metro also employs women as cleaners, cashiers and escalator monitors.

The Moscow transport department said due to the automation of mechanical processes, operating trains is no longer “associated with heavy physical exertion”.

The previous register was approved in 2000 and banned women from mining and metalworking jobs, but also from positions like bus driver, sailor, parachutist, auto mechanic, and even maker of wind instruments.

The new list that was due to take effect in 2021 opens many of these to females.

Russian Railways, the country’s railway monopoly, previously said it would also begin employing female train drivers in 2021.

Moscow metro hires first women train drivers

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

PIA resumes flight operations to Saudi Arabia

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

PM orders FC to apprehend killers

Gunmen kill 11 Hazara coal miners in Macch

Tax amnesty scheme: FBR must disclose names of investors: expert

Pakistan approaches UN to seek immediate release of Kashmiri HR activist

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.