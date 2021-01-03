Sri Lanka win toss and elect to bat in second test

JOHANNESBURG: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat in the second test against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, who were hit heavily by injury in their first test defeat in Pretoria last week, made four changes and named new caps in Minod Bhanuka and Asitha Fernando as they look to fight back after losing the first of the two-test series last week.

Lahiru Thirimanne and Dushmantha Chameera were also included as Sri Lanka have to do without injured Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

"The debutants have a good opportunity to express themselves in these conditions," said Karunaratne after winning the toss.

"The wickets looks good and we know the Wanderers wicket get harder and harder. We need to get the maximum out of the conditions at the top of the innings."

South Africa, who have lost eight of their last 10 tests, kept an unchanged line-up after winning by an innings and 45 runs at Centurion. Spinner Keshav Maharaj kept his place despite the temptation to go with an all-seam attack.

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain, wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Minod Bhanuka, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.