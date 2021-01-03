Sports
Jamieson takes five, Pakistan all out for 297
- New Zealand, who lead the two-Test series 1-0, will start their first innings on Monday.
CHRISTCHURCH: Kyle Jamieson took five wickets as New Zealand dismissed Pakistan for 297 in their first innings at stumps on day one of the second Test in Christchurch on Sunday.
Jamieson finished with five for 69.
Azhar Ali top scored for Pakistan with 93 while captain Mohammad Rizwan contributed 61.
