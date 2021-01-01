ML-II track inspection from Dadu to Kotri held

KARACHI: The annual DS Special inspection of the 181 kilometres long single line ML-II track from Dadu to Kotri was carried out by the divisional officers of the Karachi division led by their Divisional Superintendent Arshad Salam Khattak.

The Pakistan Railways operates 213Up/214Down Moen-jo-Daro Express destined between Kotri and Rohri on this line, the PR officials said.

The track and its right-of-way area were examined from the glass window in the back of the last coach during the running train-process called as window trailing.

