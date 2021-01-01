FPCCI elections: BMG, KCCI greet Businessmen Panel on victory

KARACHI: The leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) and office-bearers of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) have congratulated the Businessmen Panel (BMP), newly-elected President FPCCI Nasir Hayat Magoon and all others on BMP’s impressive victory in the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

In a statement issued, Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI M Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck and Vice President Shamsul Islam Khan stated that after a long gap of three decades, it was heartening to see that a president at the Federation has been elected who had also served the business community from KCCI’s platform as its president in 2002-03. It was really encouraging for the entire business community that the Businessmen Panel which governs the apex body FPCCI and the Businessmen Group which reigns the premier and largest Chamber KCCI are on same page and have a similar point of view in dealing with numerous economic and other issues being faced by the business community which would make things easier and prove favorable not only for the business community but also for the economy.

They said that under the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar, BMP has been struggling really hard since many years and this was the second consecutive year when they succeeded in overthrowing their opponents. The business & industrial community hopes that the newly-elected leadership at FPCCI would continue to take practical steps to improve FPCCI’s functioning and make it a vibrant platform.

They were of the opinion that defeating some so-called heavyweight opponents was not an easy task but due to hard work and sincere efforts along with BMG’s full support, BMP candidates outshined in FPCCI’s elections and they all deserve to be appreciated.—PR

