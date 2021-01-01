Covid-19 cases: Pakistan reports highest single day spike

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Thursday, during the last two weeks, recording nearly 2,475 new cases with 58 deaths, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

With 2,475 new infections, the country’s total case load rose to 479,715, including 435,073 recoveries. The recoveries are up to 90.7 percent from the earlier 86 percent. Pakistan was one of the countries where coronavirus cases started to significantly drop in mid-July, however, since November 1st, new cases spiked in the country.

