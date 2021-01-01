Australian shares little changed; NZ ends year higher

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: Australian shares wrapped up 2020 little changed from where they had begun, with tech stocks emerging as winners due to meteoric growth in buy-now-pay-later firms, while energy stocks saw their worst year since 2015.

On Thursday, the S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.4% lower at 6,587.1, capping off a year of record highs and historic lows just 1.5% below where it had closed in the first session of 2020.

Tech stocks closed 2020 as their best year on record with a gain of nearly 57%, mostly powered by exponential growth in buy-now-pay-later firms as stuck-at-home Australians turned to alternative credit for online shopping.

Afterpay quadrupled its market value, while smaller peers Sezzle and Zip rose more than 200% and 50%, respectively.

Miners gained 18%, with their bull run projected to continue into 2021 backed by rising iron ore prices.

BHP Group and Rio Tinto added more than 11% and 15%, respectively.

Energy stocks closed nearly 30% lower as pandemic-induced lockdowns battered fuel demand, but a turnaround is expected in 2021 as oil prices stabilise.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index settled 1% lower for the day, but closed the year 15% firmer.

Dairy producers a2 Milk and Synlait were among the top losers of 2020 as their over-exposure to China saw their shares getting hammered over the last two quarters.—Reuters