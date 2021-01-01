Pakistan
PM okays petrol price hike by Rs2.31 against OGRA proposal for Rs10.68
- The decision was taken keeping in view the government’s priorities for maximum possible steps to provide relief to the masses, a PM Office press release said.
01 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday approved increase of Rs. 2.31 and Rs. 1.80 in the prices of petrol and diesel, contrary to OGRA’s recommendation of Rs. 10.68 and Rs. 8.37 respectively.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed an increase of Rs. 10.68 in petrol price and Rs. 8.37 in diesel price but the prime minister rejected the proposal in public interest.
Similarly, the OGRA had proposed increase of kerosene oil price by Rs. 10.92 and light diesel by Rs. 14.87 which the prime minister reduced to Rs. 3.36 and Rs. 3.95 respectively.
