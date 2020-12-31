US B-52 bombers fly to Middle East ahead of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani's death anniversary

The US Airforce flew nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Middle East on Wednesday as a show of force against Iran, underscoring the U.S. military’s ability to defend itself and its allies in the region as tensions between Tehran and Washington escalate during the final days of the Trump administration.

A pair of B-52 took off from a base in Louisiana and flew in the western portion of the Persian Gulf near Bahrain and Qatar amid ongoing tensions with Iran and fears of a possible Iranian attack on US assets in the region.

It is also feared that Iran may seek to retaliate against US interest to mark the one-year anniversary of the drone strike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

As per the Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, "The United States continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the US Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary and make clear that we are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed at Americans or our interests."

The mission took place a week after the Trump administration decided to withdraw some staff from its embassy in Iraq, where tension with Iranian-backed forces has persisted for months.

It also comes after the targeted killing late last month of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear scientist who U.S. officials believed was behind Iran’s previous efforts to covertly develop nuclear weapons.

Wednesday's flight constitutes the third bomber deployment in the Middle East in the last 45 days.

The veteran B-52 bombers is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds and at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet. It can carry nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnance with global reach precision navigation capability.