Markets
Australia shares to open lower on New Year's eve restrictions in Sydney, NZ inches up
- The local share price index futures fell 0.4pc, a 91.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
31 Dec 2020
Australian shares were poised to open lower on Thursday amid worries over the economic impact of stricter restrictions in Sydney ahead of New Year's eve celebrations to prevent a new coronavirus outbreak.
The New South Wales government restricted household and public gatherings in the country's most populous city, hoping to avoid a "super spreader" event after having detected a fresh cluster of coronavirus cases in the city earlier this month.
The benchmark ended down 0.3pc at 6,682.4 on Wednesday, snapping a three-day gaining streak.
