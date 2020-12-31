KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Mehran Sugar Mills 30.09.2020 5% Bonus Share 47.026 1.01 28.01.202 22.01.2021 Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 104:00.p.m. AGM to 28.01.2021 Mehran Sugar Mills 30.09.2020 46.741 1.01 Limited (Consolidated) Year End Pakistan Stock 21.01.2021 15.01.2021 to Exchange Limited 11:00.a.m.EOGM 21.01.2021 (AGSILSC)Agha Steel 05.01.2021 to Industries Limited 08.01.2021 ===================================================================================================================

