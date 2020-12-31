Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
Updated 31 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Mehran Sugar Mills 30.09.2020 5% Bonus Share 47.026 1.01 28.01.202 22.01.2021
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 104:00.p.m. AGM to 28.01.2021
Mehran Sugar Mills 30.09.2020 46.741 1.01
Limited (Consolidated) Year End
Pakistan Stock 21.01.2021 15.01.2021 to
Exchange Limited 11:00.a.m.EOGM 21.01.2021
(AGSILSC)Agha Steel 05.01.2021 to
Industries Limited 08.01.2021
===================================================================================================================
