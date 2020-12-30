Markets
Wall St opens higher on hopes of vaccine-fueled recovery
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.42 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 30,415.09.
- The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.15 points, or 0.25%, at 3,736.19.
30 Dec 2020
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors hoped that COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and a bigger fiscal aid would help the world's largest economy recover from a pandemic-fueled slump in 2021.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.42 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 30,415.09. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.15 points, or 0.25%, at 3,736.19, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 56.29 points, or 0.44%, to 12,906.51 at the opening bell.
