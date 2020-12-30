World
US military to vaccinate South Korean troops in joint command
- The announcement comes after US Forces Korea (USFK) requested formal talks with the South Korean defence ministry.
30 Dec 2020
SEOUL: The US military will vaccinate South Korean troops serving under a joint command against the coronavirus, South Korea's defence ministry said on Wednesday.
The announcement comes after US Forces Korea (USFK) requested formal talks with the South Korean defence ministry over plans to inoculate South Korean personnel who serve with the United States Army.
China to deliver 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF today
US military to vaccinate South Korean troops in joint command
NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 10000 mark
US may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl
Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention
From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race
Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate
New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort
Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says
Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override
Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count
Read more stories
Comments