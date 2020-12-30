AVN 89.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.03%)
US military to vaccinate South Korean troops in joint command

  • The announcement comes after US Forces Korea (USFK) requested formal talks with the South Korean defence ministry.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

SEOUL: The US military will vaccinate South Korean troops serving under a joint command against the coronavirus, South Korea's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after US Forces Korea (USFK) requested formal talks with the South Korean defence ministry over plans to inoculate South Korean personnel who serve with the United States Army.

