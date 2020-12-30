AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.88%)
BOP 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
DCL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
DGKC 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EFERT 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.01%)
FFL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
HASCOL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
HBL 132.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.36%)
HUBC 78.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
JSCL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KAPCO 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
MLCF 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
OGDC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.03%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 89.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.01%)
PSO 215.37 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-1.43%)
SNGP 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
STPL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6%)
TRG 87.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.81%)
UNITY 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By ▲ 42.83 (0.94%)
BR30 23,083 Increased By ▲ 237.51 (1.04%)
KSE100 43,579 Increased By ▲ 323.37 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,119 Increased By ▲ 138.2 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China regulator suspends Moody's Chinese JV over Yongcheng default

  • Earlier this month, NAFMII warned that there was a risk of inflated credit ratings in China, where the vast majority of corporate bonds are rated AA or higher, implying little default risk and giving little guidance on pricing.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: Chinese regulators on Tuesday said they have suspended the credit rating business of Moody's Chinese joint venture over its role in the default of a state-owned coal miner that stunned China's bond market last month.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII), which regulates China's interbank bond market, said China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co (CCXI) violated rules and its credit rating business will be suspended for three months.

CCXI is China's biggest credit rating agency and is 30% owned by Moody's Investors Service, according to its website. Moody's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CCXI was probed after its client, Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group Co, defaulted on a 1 billion yuan ($153.17 million) bond on Nov. 10, just weeks after it sold fresh debt, sending shockwaves across China's bond market.

CCXI, which gave triple-A rating to the bonds at the time of default, had failed to conduct on-site due diligence on Yongcheng or adequately disclose risks, NAFMII said on Tuesday, urging the credit rating agency to take corrective measures.

During the suspension, CCXI is not allowed to conduct new rating business for debt financing instruments.

Chinese regulators have vowed zero tolerance toward wrongdoing in financial markets as they seek to repair investor confidence following a series of high-profile defaults by state firms, including Huachen Auto Group Holdings Co and Tsinghua Unigroup, in recent months.

Earlier this month, NAFMII warned that there was a risk of inflated credit ratings in China, where the vast majority of corporate bonds are rated AA or higher, implying little default risk and giving little guidance on pricing.

NAFMII also launched investigations into Yongcheng's underwriting banks and its accounting firm. It also threatened to sanction Haitong Securities, saying the brokerage was suspected of facilitating the illegal issuance of bonds by Yongcheng Coal, and of manipulating the market.

NAFMII, a self-regulatory industry body under the purview of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), suspended some business of Dagong Global Credit Rating Co Ltd in 2018 after the agency violated regulations.

Chinese regulators National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group Co

China regulator suspends Moody's Chinese JV over Yongcheng default

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override

Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters