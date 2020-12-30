AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
World

U.S. Senate to address Trump's request on stimulus checks: McConnell

  • McConnell, the top Republican in the U.S. Senate, said senators will also address Trump's requests regarding social media company protections and the president's allegations of widespread election fraud.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said senators this week will address President Donald Trump's request that $2,000 stimulus checks be sent to Americans struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McConnell, the top Republican in the U.S. Senate, said senators will also address Trump's requests regarding social media company protections and the president's allegations of widespread election fraud, which have so far been unsubstantiated.

Donald Trump Mitch McConnell U.S. Senate COVID U.S. Senate Majority Leader

