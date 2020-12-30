World
U.S. Senate to address Trump's request on stimulus checks: McConnell
- McConnell, the top Republican in the U.S. Senate, said senators will also address Trump's requests regarding social media company protections and the president's allegations of widespread election fraud.
30 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said senators this week will address President Donald Trump's request that $2,000 stimulus checks be sent to Americans struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McConnell, the top Republican in the U.S. Senate, said senators will also address Trump's requests regarding social media company protections and the president's allegations of widespread election fraud, which have so far been unsubstantiated.
Parting ways: Maulana Sherani announces separation of JUI-Pakistan from Fazl's JUI-F
U.S. Senate to address Trump's request on stimulus checks: McConnell
NAB arrests Khawaja M. Asif
Rifts in PDM: PPP to resign from assemblies only on Nawaz's return, decides CEC
PM directs NA speaker to accept oppositions' resignations as soon as they are submitted
New coronavirus strain detected in three UK returnees, confirms Sindh health dept
Illegal encroachment case: CJP Gulzar reprimands Sindh CM, says Karachi has been turned into graveyard
Revelation that weapons were planted on bodies of Kashmiris 'only a tip of ice-berg of Indian crimes against Kashmiris': FO
China rejects ‘groundless’ reports about ending financial support to Pakistan
33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown
Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month
National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system
Read more stories
Comments