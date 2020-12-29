Pakistan
Gold prices increase Rs.100 to Rs113,550 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
29 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold on Tuesday witnessed increase of Rs.100 and was traded at Rs.113,550 against its sale at Rs. 113,450 the previous day.
Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 85 and was sold at Rs.97,350 compared to Rs. 97,265 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 89,238.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1320 and Rs.1131.68 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market also remained unchanged at $1878, the association added.
Rifts in PDM: PPP to resign from assemblies only on Nawaz's return, decides CEC
Gold prices increase Rs.100 to Rs113,550 per tola
PM directs NA speaker to accept oppositions' resignations as soon as they are submitted
New coronavirus strain detected in three UK returnees, confirms Sindh health dept
Illegal encroachment case: CJP Gulzar reprimands Sindh CM, says Karachi has been turned into graveyard
Revelation that weapons were planted on bodies of Kashmiris 'only a tip of ice-berg of Indian crimes against Kashmiris': FO
China rejects ‘groundless’ reports about ending financial support to Pakistan
33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown
Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month
National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system
Renewed COVID lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled
A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021
Read more stories
Comments