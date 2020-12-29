AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
Pakistan

Gold prices increase Rs.100 to Rs113,550 per tola

  • The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
APP 29 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold on Tuesday witnessed increase of Rs.100 and was traded at Rs.113,550 against its sale at Rs. 113,450 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 85 and was sold at Rs.97,350 compared to Rs. 97,265 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 89,238.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1320 and Rs.1131.68 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market also remained unchanged at $1878, the association added.

