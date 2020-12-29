Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.05 percent, or 275.99 points, to 26,590.62.
29 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks surged more than one percent in the morning session Tuesday, tracking a record-breaking lead from Wall Street after Donald Trump finally signed off on a huge stimulus package.
The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.05 percent, or 275.99 points, to 26,590.62.
China rejects ‘groundless’ reports about ending financial support to Pakistan
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown
Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month
National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system
Renewed COVID lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled
A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021
Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms
First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths
Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks
Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters
In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override
Read more stories
Comments