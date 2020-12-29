AVN 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.09%)
EFERT 63.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
EPCL 47.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.23%)
FCCL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
HBL 134.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
OGDC 105.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.68 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.47%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.29%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
PSO 218.86 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (1.77%)
SNGP 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.26%)
STPL 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.38%)
TRG 85.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.94%)
UNITY 31.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.64%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,611 Increased By ▲ 10.79 (0.23%)
BR30 23,187 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,739 Increased By ▲ 64.67 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,229 Increased By ▲ 15.44 (0.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Southee takes 300th wicket as NZ edge towards Pakistan win

  • Ross Taylor (12) and Santner (six) were left not out when Williamson called them in with a lead of 372 runs.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

WELLINGTON: Tim Southee became the third New Zealand bowler to capture 300 test wickets as he dismissed two Pakistan batsmen to help push his side into a strong position at the close of play on the fourth day of the first match on Tuesday.

Pakistan were 71-3, still 302 runs from their victory target of 373, with Azhar Ali on 34 and Fawad Alam 21 not out.

They will need to bat the entire final day on a deteriorating Bay Oval pitch in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday to stop the hosts taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Southee joined Richard Hadlee (431) and Daniel Vettori (361) when he had Haris Sohail caught at short extra cover by Mitchell Santner for nine to reduce Pakistan to 37-3 after tea.

"I knew it was reasonably close," Southee told Spark Sport. "It's nice but we've still got a bit of work to do with the ball over the next day."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had declared his side's second innings at 180-5 about 30 minutes before tea after openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham produced an 111-run first wicket partnership.

The pair survived a torrid opening spell from Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas, with several nicks falling short or wide of fielders, before Blundell brought up his second test half-century in the first session.

Blundell was dismissed after the break for 64 as New Zealand looked to increase the tempo, with Latham falling for 53, his 20th test half-century, before Williamson, Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling followed in quick succession.

Ross Taylor (12) and Santner (six) were left not out when Williamson called them in with a lead of 372 runs.

Trent Boult and Southee provided the best possible start when they had Abid Ali and Shan Masood without a run being scored.

Pakistan Tom Blundell Tim Southee Bay Oval pitch Richard Hadlee Mount Maunganui New Zealand bowler Haris Sohail

Southee takes 300th wicket as NZ edge towards Pakistan win

33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system

Renewed COVID lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled

A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters