AVN 90.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.12%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-3.8%)
DCL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
DGKC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.47%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 47.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.43%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
HBL 134.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.74%)
KAPCO 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.36%)
OGDC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.27%)
PAEL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.89%)
PIBTL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.52%)
PIOC 102.48 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-3.77%)
POWER 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
PPL 90.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
PSO 219.10 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.88%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.38%)
STPL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.33%)
TRG 85.31 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.71%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.8%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By ▲ 7.95 (0.17%)
BR30 23,183 Decreased By ▼ -9.92 (-0.04%)
KSE100 43,709 Increased By ▲ 34.48 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,218 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans end lower on progress in Argentine labor talks

  • Corn, meanwhile, was supported by strong weekly exports and new sales of nearly 150,000 tonnes to unknown destinations. For the week, nearly 994,000 tonnes of corn was exported, above trade expectations.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

CHICAGO: Chicago soybean futures fell on Monday after touching 6-1/2-year highs overnight ahead of contract talks scheduled in Argentina's oilseed workers' strike.

Wheat slipped as US precipitation aided winter crop development, while corn gained on export optimism.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans ended down 7-1/4 cents to $12.57-1/4 per bushel, their biggest drop since Dec. 8, after reaching $12.80-1/2 per bushel, their highest since June 23, 2014.

Corn added 5-1/2 cents to $4.56-1/2 per bushel, its highest since July 15, 2019, while wheat settled 12-3/4 cents lower at $6.14-1/4 per bushel.

A labor strike by oilseed workers and grain inspectors has idled Argentina's ports, backing up more than 140 export ships, though government-sponsored talks are scheduled for Tuesday to try to hammer out a 2021 compensation package.

"The port strike in Argentina looks to be coming to an end," said Jeff French, analyst at Top Third Ag Marketing.

Much-needed rainfall in Argentina and Brazil also weighed on soybeans and corn, though concerns remain for crop prospects.

Exporters sold 233,700 tonnes of soybeans and 33,000 tonnes of soybean oil on Monday for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2020/2021 marketing year, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The sales were muted by the lowest weekly US export inspections for soybeans since September, with 1.4 million tonnes inspected for export during the week ending Dec. 24, below trade expectations.

Corn, meanwhile, was supported by strong weekly exports and new sales of nearly 150,000 tonnes to unknown destinations. For the week, nearly 994,000 tonnes of corn was exported, above trade expectations.

Wheat fell as traders weighed recent precipitation in the US Plains against a stabilizing global supply outlook.

"The two biggest features are the weather in the United States and the Russian export tax," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics. "Better snow and rain in the hard red wheat belt are probably pulling out some bulls."

Corn soybean Chicago Board of Trade oilseed Argentina's Jeff French

Soybeans end lower on progress in Argentine labor talks

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system

Renewed COVID lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled

A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters