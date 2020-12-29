Business & Finance
Brazil's Petrobras seeks $152mn from Odebrecht over Braskem dispute
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil firm is known formally, said in a securities filing it had formalized the compensation request on Monday.
29 Dec 2020
BRASILIA: Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is seeking 800 million reais ($152 million) in compensation from engineering group Odebrecht in arbitration proceedings over its alleged violation of the shareholders agreement in petrochemical company Braskem.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil firm is known formally, said in a securities filing it had formalized the compensation request on Monday. Odebrecht is seeking to sell its 38.3% stake in Braskem SA, while Petrobras aims to offload its 36.1% stake.
National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system
Brazil's Petrobras seeks $152mn from Odebrecht over Braskem dispute
Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms
First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths
Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks
Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters
In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override
Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos
Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit
PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1
Govt hints at holding talks with opposition
PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'
Read more stories
Comments