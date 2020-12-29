AVN 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
Dec 29, 2020
World

Bolsonaro says COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Brazilians 5 days after approval

  • Bolsonaro, who was infected with COVID-19 in July.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

SANTOS: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday a COVID-19 vaccine would be available in the country within five days of being approved by federal health regulator Anvisa.

The president told journalists the Health Ministry would only buy a vaccine with a strong recommendation from Anvisa and it would be distributed equally among Brazil's states.

Bolsonaro, who was infected with COVID-19 in July, has sought to downplay the severity of the virus and said he will not agree to be vaccinated.

