Asad Umar recovers from coronavirus

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced that he has recovered from the novel coronavirus.

On Monday night, the minister took to his Twitter handle and said that he just received his coronavirus test results which have come out negative. He thanked everyone who wished him a speedy recovery.

"I am grateful to all those people, who inquired about my health and prayed for me, from the bottom of my heart," Umar tweeted.

On December 18, Umar took to Twitter and announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "Just got my covid test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home," the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 1,776 cases and 63 deaths were recorded in the country. Pakistan's coronavirus tally and the death toll has reached 475,085 and 9,992 respectively.

The country also reported 1,602 recoveries taking the total number to 425,494.