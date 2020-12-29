AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
CHCC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.74 (-3.13%)
DCL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EFERT 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
HASCOL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.57%)
HBL 134.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
JSCL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.94%)
KAPCO 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.55%)
OGDC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PAEL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.89%)
PIBTL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.07%)
PIOC 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-3.9%)
POWER 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 220.25 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (2.42%)
SNGP 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
STPL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.32%)
TRG 85.97 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.5%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.8%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.88%)
BR100 4,620 Increased By ▲ 19.72 (0.43%)
BR30 23,286 Increased By ▲ 93.97 (0.41%)
KSE100 43,833 Increased By ▲ 158.84 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,279 Increased By ▲ 66.02 (0.36%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

  • Miller released a statement Monday saying the Pentagon's coordination efforts with the transition team "already surpass those of recent administrations with over three weeks to go."
AFP 29 Dec 2020

WILMINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden said Monday that Donald Trump's appointees at the Pentagon were stalling on the transition and warned that the United States faces security risks as a result.

After he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were briefed by their transition teams on national security, Biden said that political appointees at the Pentagon as well as the Office of Management and Budget had put up "roadblocks."

"Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security area(s)," Biden said after the briefing.

"It is nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."

Biden said he was seeking a "clear picture" from the outgoing administration on the force posture of US troops around the world.

"We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defence Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit," Biden said.

Trump has refused to concede the November 3 election, which Biden won by some seven million votes and by 306-232 in the state-by-state Electoral College.

The president has made unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.

The Trump administration has drawn concern by shaking up the leadership of the Pentagon since the election including firing defence secretary Mark Esper, who had distanced himself from the president's use of force against unarmed anti-racism demonstrators earlier this year.

Trump's new acting defence secretary, Chris Miller, has said that the outgoing administration had agreed with Biden's people to pause briefings for the holiday season, an assertion that the incoming team called untrue.

Miller released a statement Monday saying the Pentagon's coordination efforts with the transition team "already surpass those of recent administrations with over three weeks to go."

He added that Department of Defence officials would continue working in a "transparent and collegial manner" to support the transition.

Trump's last-minute installation of loyalists at the Pentagon comes amid high tensions with Iran, which Trump blamed for a rocket attack on the US embassy in Iraq ahead of the January anniversary of the US killing in Baghdad of a top Iranian general.

Budget 2020 21 Joe Biden Kamala Harris Pentagon Defense Secretary Chris Miller Defence Department defence secretary Mark Esper

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters