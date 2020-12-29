AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
Lawful activities of political parties: PBC urges govt to 'desist' from creating obstacles

Terence J Sigamony Updated 29 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) urged upon the government and other concerned authorities to "desist" from creating obstacles in the democratic, lawful activities of political parties to mobilise people against "bad" governance of the government.

This was decided in the PBC meeting held under the chairmanship of Council's Vice-Chairman Abid Saqi at the Supreme Court Building, here on Monday.

"All the State institutions are duty bound to remain within their defined constitutional limits, which is not only essential for smooth running of the government functionaries but also for the welfare of the people and stability of the country," said the statement issued by the PBC secretary.

The Council expressed serious concern on the ongoing volatile political situation in the country, mainly "caused due to government's moves to create hindrances in political activities just to cover its bad governance and incompetence to handle public issues, rather to add to miseries of the people in the shape of rapid increase in prices of essential commodities and utility charges".

"It is the matter of grave concern that the government, claiming the support of the Army, is pressurizing political parties by arresting their leaders and workers before and during their public meetings, they are holding, of late, against the undemocratic pursuits of the present government."

The Council also expressed its grave concern on the "discriminatory" and "biased" report of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) against the wife and children of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, which it has filed in the Supreme Judicial Council, with "ulterior motives" aiming at "subduing" the judiciary, which deserves strongest condemnation.

The Council warned the executive authorities to refrain from resorting to such "ulterior" moves against the judges of the Superior Courts and their family members; otherwise, the lawyers will not hesitate to "initiate" a country-wide campaign and protest against the government, to express its solidarity with and full support to the judiciary.

The PBC reiterated its "absolute and unambiguous" long-standing stance in respect of the "malafide" reference filed by the government, against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

It "resolved to continue the struggle for the independence of the judiciary and to oppose, tooth and nail, any onslaught of the executive or other authorities which matter, against the judiciary and its independent functioning while dispensing justice".

The PBC reiterated its stance for reformation of the process of appointment of really upright, competent, honest, and professionally experienced persons, as the judges of the superior courts, after meaningful consultation with representatives of the bar.

The Council appreciated the chief justice of Pakistan and other members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, specially belonging to the judiciary, for initiating, in the recent past, the process of meaningful consultation with members of the Bar Councils and Bar Associations, in respect of future appointments to the superior courts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

