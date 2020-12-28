Pakistan
Gold prices increase Rs.100 to Rs113,450 per tola
- The price of per tola silver increased by Rs60.
28 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold on Monday witnessed increase of Rs.100 and was traded at Rs.113,450 against its sale at Rs. 113,350 the previous day.
Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 85 and was sold at Rs.97,265 compared to Rs. 97,180 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 89,160.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs60 and was traded at Rs.1320 against its sale at Rs.1260 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.51.44 and was traded at Rs1131.68 as compared to Rs.1080.24 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market decreased by $2 to $1878 compared to its sale at $.1880, the association added.
