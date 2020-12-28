AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans hit 6-1/2-yr high on South American supply worry

  • Soybeans, corn up as South American dryness continues.
  • Argentine soybean crush strike curbs supplies.
  • Wheat drifts down from pre-Christmas highs.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

HAMBURG: Chicago soybean futures rose on Monday, touching their highest in 6-1/2 years on concern about the impact of dry weather on South American crops and as a strike in Argentina curbed export shipments.

Wheat fell for a second session after hitting 2-month highs just before the Christmas break.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans were up 0.3% at $12.68-1/4 a bushel at 1143 GMT. Earlier on Monday soybeans hit their highest since June 2014 at $12.80-1/2 a bushel.

Corn rose 0.4% to $4.53 a bushel after hitting its highest since July 2019 earlier on Monday. Wheat fell 0.6% to $6.23-1/4 a bushel.

Argentina's soybean planting area could be smaller than previously expected due to unusually dry weather, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.

"Argentina and parts of South Brazil are still too dry, which is not good for soybeans and corn," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. "This is supporting prices today although soybeans have pulled back from their highs."

"Some rain fell in Argentina last week but it was not enough. The forecasts for Argentina as we move into the important soybean and corn-planting month of January are still looking dry."

A strike by Argentine oilseed workers and grains inspectors has disrupted the country's soyoil, soymeal and other exports, although Argentina's chamber of soyoil manufacturers and exporters on Sunday improved an offer to striking workers and further talks are expected.

"Wheat is drifting down from last week's highs with little new impetus in the session so far," Ammermann said. "Funds and other investors generally close their books at the end of the year and so buying interest may be weaker than usual."

Chicago soybean futures commodity

Soybeans hit 6-1/2-yr high on South American supply worry

K-P Govt declares 'extreme cold weather emergency' as temperature reaches freezing levels

Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report

Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters