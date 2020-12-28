AVN 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 151.08 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (3.2%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.96%)
DGKC 115.33 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
EFERT 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
FFL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
HASCOL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
HBL 134.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.36%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
JSCL 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.87%)
KAPCO 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.89%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.61%)
OGDC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.62%)
PAEL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
PIOC 106.82 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (5.65%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
PSO 216.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.15%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
STPL 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.54%)
TRG 83.09 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (6.59%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.98%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,607 Increased By ▲ 45.26 (0.99%)
BR30 23,219 Increased By ▲ 327.58 (1.43%)
KSE100 43,716 Increased By ▲ 298.95 (0.69%)
KSE30 18,226 Increased By ▲ 128.42 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Southee leads New Zealand charge as ailing Pakistan lose four

  • Azhar Ali was caught behind off an outswinger for five, and although the umpire initially said not out New Zealand sought a review which proved otherwise.
AFP 28 Dec 2020

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand took a dominant position in the first Test against Pakistan Monday as Tim Southee led an accurate attack that claimed four for 32 runs in an absorbing opening session on day three at Mount Maunganui.

Southee took two wickets while Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult chimed in with one apiece as Pakistan went to lunch at 62 for five in reply to New Zealand's 431.

Mohammad Rizwan was not out six with Fawad Alam on five. Southee needs two more wickets to become the third New Zealand bowler to pass the 300 mark after Richard Hadlee (431) and Daniel Vettori (361).

Pakistan, who resumed the day at 30 for one, struggled against the New Zealand attack and Jamieson set up the first wicket of Abid Ali for 25 with a well executed one-two combination.

He first rocked Ali with a sharply rising ball that struck the opener on the right hand causing him to drop his bat in pain.

Two balls later, Jamieson fired down a fuller delivery that a wary Ali shaped to leave until he saw it nip back and was too late bringing the bat down.

Mohammad Abbas, sent in as nightwatchman when Shan Masood was dismissed late on Sunday, survived a torrid series of bouncers from Boult as he doggedly held his ground for nearly an hour.

He faced 37 balls before getting off the mark, then thick-edged Boult to the boundary to move to five before Boult found the fine edge he was looking for and Ross Taylor took the catch at first slip.

Southee wrapped up the session with the wickets of Azhar Ali (five) and Haris Sohail (three) in the space of five deliveries.

Azhar Ali was caught behind off an outswinger for five, and although the umpire initially said not out New Zealand sought a review which proved otherwise.

Neil Wagner bowled only four overs after being cleared to play despite X-rays showing a fractured toe where he was hit by a Shaheen Afridi yorker while batting on day two.

"He has been cleared to play by a doctor providing he can tolerate the pain," a Black Caps spokesman said.

New Zealand Shaheen Afridi Fawad Alam PAK V NZ Tim Southee Kyle Jamieson Trent Boult Mohammad Rizwan Daniel Vettori Richard Hadlee

Southee leads New Zealand charge as ailing Pakistan lose four

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Hike in power tariffs in the offing?

Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters