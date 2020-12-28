Punjab agrees to defer canal closures programme

ISLAMABAD: Punjab has agreed to defer the annual canal closures programme to facilitate Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in larger national interest to carry work on Tarbela T3 and T4 Intake works.

Director Operation and Spokesman Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Khalid Rana to APP that under the decision, Tarbela daily outflow would be increased to 45,000 Cusecs with immediate effect and after attaining reservoir level 1473 feet, releases should be restricted to outflows/ Inflows.

Similarly, Chashma Barrage closure would be started from January 11 to 25, 2021 instead of January 01 to 15, 2021 to accommodate / regulate the excessive releases from Tarbela Dam as agreed by WAPDA with the condition that pond level and discharge releases would be maintained at 644+1 ft and 35,000 Cs + 5000 Cs respectively.

CJ Link Canal would be opened with a discharge of 15,000 Cusces with immediate effect and Punjab irrigation, as per their commitment, would consume all the water in Trimmu and Panjnad Canals by adjusting / deferring the canal closures program at both head works

WAPDA would give a written assurance to IRSA that Chashma Barrage Closure would not be extended beyond January 25, 2021.

This arrangement was up to January 15, 2021 and necessary plan for the period from January 16 to 31, 2021 would be issued by IRSA during the first week of January, 2021.

He said it should be ensured that Tarbela Pond level did not exceed 1473ft during this period.

Necessary plan to meet Tarbela levels during the period February 1 to March 31, 2021 as desired by WAPDA, would be finalized by IRSA during the first week of February 2021.

The Plan for the period of April 1 to June 30, 2021 would be discussed in the Advisory Committee meeting of IRSA likely to be held during the first week of April 2021, Khalid Rana said.

It was also decided that WAPDA would make a close coordination with IRSA through Director (Operations), IRSA on 10-daily or as the case may be, on daily basis for smooth functioning of agreed plans.

The decisions were taken in a meeting held with Chairman IRSA Rao Irshad Ali Khan in the Chair.

The Chairman IRSA observed that WAPDA on December 20, 2020, had requested IRSA to accommodate T3 &T4 Project demand to lower Tarbela Dam Level by 10~15 ft by December 29, 2020.

IRSA informed WAPDA on December 22, 2020 that lowering of Tarbela water level by 10~15 ft by December 29, 2020 was not possible due to limited outflows on account of annual canal closures which commenced from December 26.

Excessive releases, over and above the provincial indents, would result in wastage of water which was a violation of clauses 14(c) & (e) of Water Apportionment Accord ‘1991’.

The Chairman further explained that in order to immediately lower existing Tarbela level from 1477 ft to 1473 ft as desired by WAPDA, Punjab agreed to utilize the additional releases from Tarbela, received through CJ Link, at Trimmu and Panjnad Canals by postponing their closures by about 10~15 days.

Similarly, Chashma Barrage authorities also agreed to postpone the Barrage Closure for 10 days.

They also agreed to raise the reservoir level constraints from 1242 ft to 644±1 ft and the outflows to 35,000±5,000 Cusecs during closure likely from January 11 to 25, 2021.

With this arrangement, Tarbela level would be reduced and maintained at 1473 ft.

After attaining the level of 1473 ft, WAPDA shall maintain outflows=inflows at Tarbela; CJ Link Canals will be opened with a discharge of 15,000 Cs with immediate effect. The additional water released from Tarbela, shall be stored in Chashma Barrage after meeting IRSA’s indents.