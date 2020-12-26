AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Holding public meetings in COVID-19 equal to playing with lives: CM

  • We should realize our responsibility as a nation as safeguarding the lives of people was priority of the government, Usman Buzdar added.
APP 26 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman has said during the recent coronavirus pandemic situation, holding of public meeting was equal to playing with the lives of the people. He said that opposition’s public gathering had resulted in increase of COVID-19 spread.

We should realize our responsibility as a nation as safeguarding the lives of people was priority of the government, Usman Buzdar added.

He further directed to follow the coronavirus SOPs and directed the hundred percent implementation to protect people from the virus.

Concerned department should take effective measures for coping with the violation of coronavirus SOPs.

He further directed Cabinet committee to monitor the pandemic situation and take every possible measure to safeguard the lives of the people.

He said that intensity of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic was going stronger then the first one, people were appealed to take preventive measures as it was the only way to deal with the virus.

Usman Buzdar said his health condition was improving day by day and he was in self-isolation on the directions of doctors however he was performing important administrative affairs from home. He thanked the people for their prayers for his speedy recovery.

public gathering CM COVID CoronaVac Usman Bazdar

Holding public meetings in COVID-19 equal to playing with lives: CM

Opposition's criticism of the Army is similar to Indian propaganda to discredit Pakistan: PM Khan

Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s preposterous claims about situation in IIOJK

Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel: claims Maulana Ajmal Qadri

At 18.18%, Mirpur's COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC

Pakistan is fully prepared to deal with all sorts of 'nefarious designs' of enemies: Naval Chief

Presence of Taliban fighters, leaders in Pakistan ‘violate Afghanistan's national sovereignty’: Kabul

Legendary Soviet double agent George Blake dies aged 98

Maulana Fazlur Rehman excuses himself from attending Benazir's death anniversary event

Decision on reopening educational institutions to be taken on Jan 4: Shafqat Mahmood

SAPM explains sale-purchase LNG mechanism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters