AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jackson's Neverland ranch sold to US billionaire at discount

AFP 26 Dec 2020

LOS ANGELES: Michael Jackson's former Neverland Ranch in California has sold to US billionaire Ron Burkle, his spokesman said Thursday, reportedly at a steeply discounted price of around $22 million.

The late "King of Pop" famously converted his sprawling, gated home into a fairytale-themed retreat -- complete with toy railroad, Ferris wheel and orangutans -- and penned some of his top hits on the ranch.

But Neverland was also the infamous location where Jackson invited children to visit and sleep over, and where he was accused of molesting young boys. It was rebranded after Jackson's 2009 death as Sycamore Valley Ranch.

Burkle, a Montana-based businessman with investments ranging from supermarkets to the entertainment industry, purchased the ranch "as a land banking opportunity," his spokesman told AFP.

The $22 million price tag reported by the Wall Street Journal -- and confirmed to AFP as roughly accurate, by a source familiar with the deal -- would mark a dramatic decline from the ranch's $100 million asking price in 2015.

That lofty fee, dubbed "optimistic" by realtors even at the time, was slashed to $31 million last year, but the ranch still did not sell and was taken off the market.

Burkle was flying in the region recently to scout a neighboring property as a possible new branch of his Soho House private club network when he spotted the ranch and called its owner, according to the spokesman.

Jackson reportedly paid $19.5 million for the property in the 1980s.

Thomas Barrack Jr.'s Colony Capital investment firm purchased the ranch from the heavily indebted singer for $22.5 million the year before his death.

Burkle previously worked as an adviser for the singer on business matters, including resolving debts incurred by his lavish lifestyle in the years before his death.

The 2,700-acre (1,100-hectare) estate located 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Santa Barbara features a main house with six bedrooms along with three guest houses, a four-acre lake with a waterfall, tennis courts, several barns and animal shelter facilities.

Jackson's ranch was raided in 2003 as part of a child molestation case against him and police at the time seized a large collection of pornography and images of nude children.

Jackson was acquitted in the case in 2005.

Last year, HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland" aired testimonies of two men who claim Jackson sexually abused them as children all over the ranch, including the attic, the master bedroom and the pool.

The Jackson estate -- which is suing HBO for $100 million over a "posthumous character assassination" -- denies all the allegations, as Jackson did in his lifetime.

Jackson's Neverland ranch sold to US billionaire at discount

Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division

Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP

NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt

Petitions challenging FBR orders dismissed by LHC

US Congress fails to agree to boost stimulus checks

Debt Securities Trustees: SECP issues revised functions and duties

COAS says no power on earth can undo Pakistan

Pope urges Covid 'vaccines for all'

Don't squander sacrifices of 2020: WHO chief

Sacrilegious content: PTA issues notices to Google and Wikipedia

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.