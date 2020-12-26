Cold, dry weather likely today

KARACHI: The country's most parts are likely to witness a cold and dry weather on Saturday, the Met Office has said. In Friday's forecast, it said that however, partly cloudy weather condition with rain and snowfall is expected in Gilgit- Baltistan, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan. Dense fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

