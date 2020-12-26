Preparations for Under-19 World Cup 2022 start from January 4

LAHORE: As many as 31 teenagers edged closer to cherishing their dreams of representing Pakistan in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup West Indies 2022, as they were invited for a six-week training and preparation camp at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore from 4th January 2021.

These players have been selected following their impressive performances in the recently-concluded PCB U-19 three-day and one-day tournaments and, more importantly, keeping in mind the ICC's age criteria for the World Cup, which only allows players born on or after 1st September 2002 to be eligible to participate in the 14th edition of the competition.

Due to the ICC's age eligibility criteria, some of the star performers from this season's PCB U-19 three-day and one-day tournaments, including Mohammad Huraira, Mubashir Nawaz, Mubasir Khan and Saim Ayub, have been aged-out for the West Indies event. Nevertheless, the two age-group events have proved to be a stepping-stone for these talented cricketers to graduate to the senior competitions.

Chair of the Junior Selection Committee, Saleem Jaffar said, "Unlike in the past, when we used to assemble our junior squads in the lead up to a global event, we have made a strategic decision to start our preparations, at least, 12 months in advance and that too under the supervision of the best available coaches at the National High Performance Centre. While it will ensure our leading cricketers get sufficient time to prepare for the World Cup, this fits perfectly with our strategy that revolves around identifying the best available talent at the grassroots level and providing them with an environment where they can develop and get ready for the bigger stage."

As per the PCB Covid-19 protocols, the 31 players will undergo tests at their respective bases. Those returning negative, will report at the NHPC on 31st December, where they will undergo second round of testing. Following the second negative tests, the players will be allowed to integrate with the wider group and participate in the camp from 4th January under the watchful and experienced eyes of the NHPC coaches, including Atiq-uz-Zaman, Mohammad Yousuf, Saqlain Mushtaq and Umar Rashid.

