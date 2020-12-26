Railways retrieves land near Drigh Road

KARACHI: In a land-retrieval operation, Pakistan Railways got back the possession of a petrol pump's land whose licensee had been defaulter for years, the PR officials claimed.

The operation was carried out, after midnight, by Pakistan Railways police upon the directives of PR Karachi Divisional Superintendent Arshad Salam Khattak near Drigh Road in Shahrah-e-Faisal, the city's main transport artery.

The licensee had been a defaulter of millions of rupees and the Railways authorities had communicated him regarding the clearance of liabilities, besides warning about the department's action, several times over the last few years. The retrieved land worth tens of millions owing to its prime location, they added. Upon possession of land, the PR authorities have deputed cops from its police and fenced the entry and exit points of the petrol pump.

