'Pakistan is blessing of Quaid-e-Azam'

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran has said that Pakistan is a blessing of Quaid-e-Azam who by virtue of his vision carved out a sovereign country for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

"Nations without an independent homeland can better understand the importance of independence. The example of Palestinians is before us who had been struggling and offering great sacrifices for the past 72 years only for the sake of freedom," he said while addressing a ceremony in connection with the 144th birthday Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Friday.

Members of LDA's governing body Sadia Suhail Rana and Amir Riaz Qureshi, Additional DG Headquarters Farqaleet Mir and other officers and members of LDA Sports Complex attended the event.

Meanwhile, LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar directed the relevant officials to ensure the construction of roads and other infrastructure in private housing schemes strictly in accordance with the approved scheme plans. Moreover, for improving the environment in the schemes parks should be built, he added.

Moreover, the DG LDA visited two housing schemes, Al-Hafeez Garden Phase One and Canal Fort Two on Canal Road. Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and directors concerned were also present on the occasion.

