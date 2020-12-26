AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'Pakistan is blessing of Quaid-e-Azam'

Recorder Report 26 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran has said that Pakistan is a blessing of Quaid-e-Azam who by virtue of his vision carved out a sovereign country for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

"Nations without an independent homeland can better understand the importance of independence. The example of Palestinians is before us who had been struggling and offering great sacrifices for the past 72 years only for the sake of freedom," he said while addressing a ceremony in connection with the 144th birthday Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Friday.

Members of LDA's governing body Sadia Suhail Rana and Amir Riaz Qureshi, Additional DG Headquarters Farqaleet Mir and other officers and members of LDA Sports Complex attended the event.

Meanwhile, LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar directed the relevant officials to ensure the construction of roads and other infrastructure in private housing schemes strictly in accordance with the approved scheme plans. Moreover, for improving the environment in the schemes parks should be built, he added.

Moreover, the DG LDA visited two housing schemes, Al-Hafeez Garden Phase One and Canal Fort Two on Canal Road. Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and directors concerned were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

'Pakistan is blessing of Quaid-e-Azam'

Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division

Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP

NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt

Petitions challenging FBR orders dismissed by LHC

US Congress fails to agree to boost stimulus checks

Debt Securities Trustees: SECP issues revised functions and duties

COAS says no power on earth can undo Pakistan

Pope urges Covid 'vaccines for all'

Don't squander sacrifices of 2020: WHO chief

Sacrilegious content: PTA issues notices to Google and Wikipedia

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.