PTI used Mazar-e-Quaid incident for political purposes: Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders used the Mazar-e-Quaid incident for political purposes.

The PPP leader while speaking to media said that PTI ministers threatened police that got under pressure and lodged FIR. He told that the inquiry report will be made public after writing a letter to the federal government. Talking about census results, Murtaza Wahab said the matter is in the Council of Common Interests (CCI). The decision of the federal cabinet is unilateral and the Sindh government will not allow it at any cost, he remarked.

He said Sindh government has declared the approval of census results by the federal government wrong and unlawful.

The Sindh spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that the matters concerning census are overlooked by the Council of Common Interests. "The federal cabinet has no right to make any decision over it," he said. "Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had presented his concerns over the census in the council earlier and the provincial government has documents to prove that, he said and added, "We can prove that Sindh was deliberately miscounted."

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, while talking to a private television channel said that there was a problem with the population count of the province. "Karachi's population was shown to be 16 million which can't be true. It's definitely more than that."