AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Day-long celebrations held to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

Recorder Report Updated 26 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The National History Museum Lahore and Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) hosted day-long celebrations in the remembrance of the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 144th birth anniversary here on Friday.

Staying true to its core objective of setting itself as a place where our national heroes are remembered, commemorated and celebrated, the National History Museum organized a series of interactive and fun-filled activities, particularly for the younger generation, to introduce them to the greatest leader in the history of this nation.

The day-long list of activities included painting competition, quiz competition, interactive play sheets, and letters to Jinnah, storytelling session, puppet show and musical choir.

Parks and Horticulture Authority Punjab Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and Senior Manager of the National History Museum Lahore Awais Ahmed Malik were among the prominent participants of the event.

Awais while speaking to the media said: "We remember and commemorate our shared history, struggle for independence, and national heroes. It is for this reason that we are celebrating Quaid Day at the museum and I think it is extremely important for the younger generation to come and learn about the man who was Muhammad Ali Jinnah and take lessons from his wisdom, perseverance, and statesmanship."

Children from all sections of the society were invited to become a part of these celebrations and winners from the painting and quiz competition were also awarded prizes at the end of the day.

"'If I have seen further, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants - Sir Isaac Newton' History teaches us to look further and construct a prosperous future. We as a nation have been privileged to have a founder whose leadership qualities teach us that with faith, discipline, unity and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that one cannot achieve.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a man of great integrity has taught us to be loyal to our country. We must learn from his devotion and struggles for the country and work hard with honesty and dedication to build a flourishing future for our generations to come. We must make our founder, our Quaid proud," said Amean J. President Citizens Archive of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Day-long celebrations held to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division

Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP

NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt

Petitions challenging FBR orders dismissed by LHC

US Congress fails to agree to boost stimulus checks

Debt Securities Trustees: SECP issues revised functions and duties

COAS says no power on earth can undo Pakistan

Pope urges Covid 'vaccines for all'

Don't squander sacrifices of 2020: WHO chief

Sacrilegious content: PTA issues notices to Google and Wikipedia

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.