Day-long celebrations held to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

LAHORE: The National History Museum Lahore and Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) hosted day-long celebrations in the remembrance of the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 144th birth anniversary here on Friday.

Staying true to its core objective of setting itself as a place where our national heroes are remembered, commemorated and celebrated, the National History Museum organized a series of interactive and fun-filled activities, particularly for the younger generation, to introduce them to the greatest leader in the history of this nation.

The day-long list of activities included painting competition, quiz competition, interactive play sheets, and letters to Jinnah, storytelling session, puppet show and musical choir.

Parks and Horticulture Authority Punjab Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and Senior Manager of the National History Museum Lahore Awais Ahmed Malik were among the prominent participants of the event.

Awais while speaking to the media said: "We remember and commemorate our shared history, struggle for independence, and national heroes. It is for this reason that we are celebrating Quaid Day at the museum and I think it is extremely important for the younger generation to come and learn about the man who was Muhammad Ali Jinnah and take lessons from his wisdom, perseverance, and statesmanship."

Children from all sections of the society were invited to become a part of these celebrations and winners from the painting and quiz competition were also awarded prizes at the end of the day.

"'If I have seen further, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants - Sir Isaac Newton' History teaches us to look further and construct a prosperous future. We as a nation have been privileged to have a founder whose leadership qualities teach us that with faith, discipline, unity and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that one cannot achieve.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a man of great integrity has taught us to be loyal to our country. We must learn from his devotion and struggles for the country and work hard with honesty and dedication to build a flourishing future for our generations to come. We must make our founder, our Quaid proud," said Amean J. President Citizens Archive of Pakistan.

